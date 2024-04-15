Kylian Mbapp Launches The Big Bang E Uefa Euro 2024Tm Official Watch In Geneva.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Geneva – April 11th 2024 UEFA EURO 2024TM, the final phase of the UEFA European Football Championship, will take place this summer in Germany. Ahead of this festival of European football, Hublot and Kylian Mbapp, the brand's ambassador, are starting the countdown together!

The Big Bang e Gen 3 was unveiled for the first time in 2022 to coincide with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In 2024, Hublot is continuing to express its passion for football by releasing this Big Bang e Gen 3 dedicated to the UEFA EURO 2024TM. The Big Bang e Gen 3 UEFA EURO 2024TM is the official watch of the UEFA EURO2024TM tournament that will be held in Germany from June 14th until July 14th, 2024.