12 Killed In Weather-Related Accidents In Oman

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DOHA, Apr 15 (NNN-ONA) – At least 12 people died in weather-related accidents in certain Omani governorates.
The victims were killed after their vehicles were swept away by rapidly flowing waters, the search and rescue sector of Oman's National Committee for Emergency Management was quoted as saying.
Among them were two adults and nine pupils, as well as, one foreign national, the report said.
Search and rescue efforts were still underway, to locate five missing citizens, in the governorate of North A'Sharqiyah, it added.– NNN-ONA
