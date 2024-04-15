Olaf Scholz embarks on mission to boost economic relations with China

(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz embarked on a strategic journey to China on Sunday, aiming to fortify economic relations with Berlin's foremost trading partner. His visit comes amidst heightened scrutiny of Chinese President Xi Jinping's stance on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, with criticism mounting due to perceived closeness to Moscow and demands regarding Taiwan's sovereignty.



Scholz's delegation, comprising a substantial cohort of business leaders, underscores the centrality of economic matters in this diplomatic endeavor. Notably, this marks the second visit to China for Scholz since assuming office at the close of 2021, emphasizing the enduring significance of the Sino-German economic relationship.



In anticipation of his trip, Scholz reaffirmed the importance of China as a crucial economic partner for Germany, underscoring the mutual benefits derived from their economic cooperation. Despite previous challenges, including a truncated visit in November 2022 due to China's stringent "zero Covid" policy, Scholz's current itinerary spans three cities, reflecting a concerted effort to deepen engagement with Chinese counterparts.



The journey commenced with a visit to Chongqing, a major urban center in southwest China. This initial stop sets the stage for discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral economic ties and fostering collaborative opportunities between German and Chinese enterprises.

