BIXOLON Showcases The Latest In Printing Technology Innovation At The Retail Technology Show 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) Retail Technology Show (24.04.2024 - 25.04.2024) - BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers welcomes visitors onto stand #6C20 at the Retail Technology Show, where it will be putting retail printing technology at the forefront of its demonstrations directly for the UK market.

Key exhibition product highlights will include:

Green IT Zone – As retailers look for economical alternatives to their current technology practices, BIXOLON will be showcasing the latest from their sustainability range, including the SRP-380 and SRP-350plusV 3-inch (80mm) receipt printers with Visibility IntelligenceTM function for optimal print quality on Blue4est® and white receipt paper. While illustrating its its extensive experience within Linerless labelling, by demonstrating the XL5-40 4-inch (114mm) dedicated permanent Linerless desktop label printer, SRP-S3000 3-inch (80mm) Linerless printer for drink order labelling and XM7 series 2-inch (58mm), 3-inch (80mm) and 4-inch (112mm) mobile Linerless and linered label printers which offer an eco-friendly label printing alternative to traditional and ecommerce retail.

Label Innovation – BIXOLON will also present a range of labelling technologies such as RFID printing and encoding which are ideal for retail product tracking on the shop floor and through the supply chain. Through the XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm), the premium mobile RFID label printer with advanced features , and the XD5-40tR 4-inch (118mm) RFID enabled thermal transfer desktop label printer. In addition, the XT5-40NR 4-inch (114mm) thermal transfer RFID label printer. Alongside direct thermal and thermal transfer printing with the XD3-40 and XD5-40 4-inch (118mm) Desktop label printer series which are idea for general click and collect and online order shipping labelling.

Kiosk – It will also be showcasing the latest in kiosk mechanism printing technology BIXOLON will be demonstrating the BK3-31 3-inch (80mm) and BK3-21 2-inch (58mm) receipt kiosk printers. Alongside the recently launched BK5-31 3-inch (80mm) label and ticket kiosk mechanism which all offer flexible mounting options for custom build kiosk solutions for applications such as self-service and click and collect.

“As the UK retail market continues to be at the forefront of tech innovation,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“The Retail Technology Show provides us the perfect backdrop to present our extensive range of cutting edge technologies which cover a complete omni-channel retail experience.”

