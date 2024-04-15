               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Preliminary Takeaways Of Iran's Assault On Israel


4/15/2024 12:05:44 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Here are the preliminary results from the Iranian attacks on Israel over the weekend:

1 missiles and drones launched by Iran at Israel:

– 185 out of 185 kamikaze drones were shot down

– 103 out of 110 ballistic missiles were shot down

– 36 out of 36 cruise missiles were shot down

– 7 ballistic missile impacts have been recorded on Israeli territory

Israel used its F-35s, F15s and F16s to intercept drones along with Iron Dome, David's Sling and Arrow I and II.

Israel was assisted by the US Air Force and Navy, and by Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Jordan used its F-16s and air defenses. I do not have a report yet from Saudi Arabia.

MENAFN15042024000159011032ID1108093653

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search