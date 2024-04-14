Jordan's Policy Is Consistent, And We Will Confront Every Drone Or Missile That Penetrates Jordanian Airspace, Says FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 14 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, stressed on Sunday that Jordan's policy is consistent, and any drone or missile that violates Jordanian airspace will be confronted to prevent it from causing harm to Jordan and threatening Jordanians."It happened in the past that missiles and drones fell on Jordan, and this is a firm policy that anything that poses a threat to Jordan will be confronted, because our priority is to protect Jordan, protect the lives of Jordanians, protect the capabilities of Jordanians, and protect the security and stability of the country," Safadi said during a local TV's talk show on Sunday.He added that an assessment indicated there was a real danger of drones or missiles falling on Jordan, and the Jordan Armed Forces dealt with this danger as required.He also emphasized that if this danger was coming from Israel, Jordan would take the same action it did, "and this is a position we affirm clearly and explicitly, and we will not allow anyone to jeopardize the security of Jordan and Jordanians.""This is a principled position, and these are measures that we have taken in the past, have taken yesterday, and will take in the future, whether the source of the threat is Israel, Iran, or whoever," Safadi underlined.Safadi emphasized that Jordan is a country capable of protecting its interests, as everything that is happening threatens all countries in the region, regional escalation threatens all countries in the region, and the expansion of the war into a regional war threatens all countries in the region.He said that the continuation of the war on the Gaza Strip will push for the expansion of the war, will push for more tension in the region and will lead to a regional war."The challenge now is to prevent further escalation and the burden of this falls on Israel, as the spark for the escalation was the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate," Safadi said.He pointed out that "Iran responded to the Israeli attack that targeted its consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus, as Iran launched a drone and missile attack on Israel in an escalation that we had warned about since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip."He explained that everyone wants to de-escalate, but everyone knows that the only way to de-escalate is to stop the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and stop all its measures that push the region towards the abyss of regional war.He noted that Jordan has repeatedly warned that increasing pressure on Israel and changing international public opinion about its aggression on Gaza will make Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu look for a way out to distract attention from what is happening in Gaza.