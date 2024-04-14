'Not Justice': Sarabjit Singh's Daughter After Father's Killer Shot Dead By Gunmen In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sarabjit Singh's daughter Swapandeep Kaur has reacted to the report of her father's killer shot dead by \"unknown\" men in Pakistan first, she felt satisfied but she said that it was \"not justice\".\"At first, I felt satisfied, but then I thought that this was not justice. What we wanted was a trial to ascertain why my father was killed,\" Kaur told India Today TV channel said the Pakistan government was behind the murder of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba- the man who killed her father Sarabjit prisoner Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pak's Lahore“If three or four people were involved in my father's murder, then this is them (Pakistan government) covering it up by killing that man (Tamba) to conceal the conspiracy that took place at that time,\" Sarabjit Singh's daughter stated Sarfaraz Tamba, an accused in the murder of Sarabjit Singh, the Indian death row prisoner in Pakistan, and a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit founder Hafiz Sayeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Sunday.'India is ready to help 'incapable' Pakistan, but....': Rajnath SinghTamba was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants at his residence in Sanant Nagar. He was rushed in critical condition to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to reports, Tamba's body bore four bullet wounds, two each in the chest and legs news: 14 killed in lightning as heavy downpour hits BalochistanSarabjit Singh, 49, died of cardiac arrest in Jinnah Hospital Lahore in the wee hours of May 2, 2013, after being comatose for nearly a week following a brutal assault by inmates including Tamba, inside the high-security Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore had been allegedly found guilty of taking part in several bombings in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1990 and was given the death penalty. However, Singh's family in India maintained he was a victim of mistaken identity and had inadvertently strayed across the border sister Dalbir Kaur had fought a long battle to secure his release from the neighbouring nation, but failed.

