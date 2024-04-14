Driver Hospitalized After His Tractor Hit Mine In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The driver was injured after his tractor hit a mine in a field near the village of Maksyma Horkoho in the Kherson region.



This was reported by the regional police, according to Ukrinform.

"A tractor with a harrow hit a mine in a field near Maksyma Horkoho, Beryslav district, during land work. As a result of the explosion, the 56-year-old driver sustained shrapnel wounds to the head and an acubarotrauma," the statement said.

The driver was hospitalized, the police added.

As reported, two local residents stepped on a mine near the river on the outskirts of the village of Bobrovyi Kut in the Kherson region.

