Number Of Those Injured By Falling Missile Debris In Dnipro Rises To 12 - Lysak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured by falling fragments of a downed enemy missile in Dnipro has increased to 12.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, the number of those injured in Dnipro and the Liubymivka community has increased to 12. Three of them were treated at the scene. Three others, including a 15-year-old teenager, will be treated at home.

Two men aged 62 and 39 years and a 35-year-old woman remain in the hospital.

In addition, the regional military administration said that 33 private houses, 10 cars and a forklift had been damaged in the regional center.

All services are working in the area where missile debris fell.



Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram