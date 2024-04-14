War Update: 42 Combat Clashes On Front Lines Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Forty-two combat engagements were recorded along the frontline in Ukraine on Sunday, with Ukrainian forces repelling most attacks in the Novopavlivka sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on April 14, Ukrinform reports.

During the day, Ukrainian aircraft struck 22 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military hardware.

The enemy launched 8 missile and 65 air strikes and 57 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and various settlements.