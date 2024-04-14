UAE And Kuwait Call For De-Escalation In Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 14 (Petra) -- The UAE has expressed deep concern over developments in the region over the past few days, calling for de-escalation and refraining from taking steps that exacerbate tension in the region.The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday that the UAE calls for exercising maximum restraint to avoid dangerous repercussions that would drift the region to new levels of instability.The ministry called for resolving differences through dialogue and diplomatic channels, upholding the rule of law and respecting the United Nations Charter. It also called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to assume their responsibilities to promote international peace and security by resolving complex issues and conflicts in the region that threaten global security and stability.For its part, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Kuwait's deep concern over the continued military escalation in the region and its increasingly negative repercussions on the security and stability of the countries of the region and the entire world, calling for restraint and sparing the region and its peoples from the dangers and effects of this escalation.According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the ministry stressed in a statement on Sunday the importance of the Security Council assuming its responsibilities towards maintaining international peace and security and avoiding wars by ensuring that the international community complies with the provisions of international laws and covenants, while emphasizing the need to address the causes of this tension and to devote the diplomatic approach in settling disputes in order to ensure the security and stability of the region.