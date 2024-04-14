Azuero International Fair April 19 To May 1

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) April 19 to May 1 are the days to mark on your calendars to visit the Azuero International Fair (FIA).

Herreranos and Santeños are preparing to greet at least 220 thousand people at the sixtieth

(60th) event.

Aristides Ananías Amaya, president of the board, said that for Friday the 19th, from 7:30 pm onwards, the inauguration is planned at the main entrance, where the flags of the Ibero-American countries will also be raised.

Then they would move on to the entertainment stage, where the President of the Republic Laurentino Cortizo is scheduled to inaugurate the fair event.

Horseback riding, dog, sheep and goat competitions, as well as the livestock exhibition, Peruvian horses, Colombian horses, quarter horses, and Amazon activities, are part of the attractions.

There will also be amusement parks, automobile exhibitions, agricultural equipment, and lots more.Amaya expressed that given the proximity to the general election of May 5, 2024, the Board of Trustees has established a series of provisions on political matters.

He explained that although attendees will be able to enter wearing promotional clothing or buttons for their presidential candidate of choice, he clarified that no murgas, caravans, nor party flags will be allowed within the fairgrounds.

Likewise, Amaya said that for two days the Instituto Coronel Segundo de Villarreal de La Villa de Los Santos and José Daniel Crespo de Chitré schools will be given the opportunity to collect money within the fair activity, since Both institutions will leave Panama to participate in events in New York and California, in the United States.

