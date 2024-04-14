J&K: Woman Killed, Seven Injured In Pulwama Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 14 (IANS) A woman was killed while seven others were injured in a road accident in J&K's Pulwama district on Sunday.

Officials said that the accident took place in Chursoo, Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

“Eight people injured in the accident were shifted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Awantipora where doctors declared, a woman identified as Sumi Jan, as brought dead,” the officials said.

They said that three were referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment while four are being treated at the PHC Awantipora.

The police said that they have registered a case.