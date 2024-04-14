Freight train services between China, Europe see substantial growth in Q1 2024

(MENAFN) China-Europe freight train services experienced significant growth during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, as reported by data from China's railway operator on Sunday.



According to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway), a total of 4,541 China-Europe freight train trips were conducted in the initial three months of 2024. This figure reflects a notable increase of 9 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.



In terms of cargo volume, these freight train services transported approximately 493,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods during the first quarter of 2024. This represents a substantial 10 percent rise from the corresponding period in the preceding year, highlighting the growing demand for rail freight transportation between China and Europe.



Furthermore, by the conclusion of March, the cumulative number of China-Europe freight train trips had reached approximately 87,000. These services have significantly expanded their coverage, providing transportation solutions for 222 cities across 25 European countries, according to data provided by China Railway.



The continuous expansion and development of China-Europe freight train services underscore their increasing importance in facilitating trade and connectivity between the two regions. The steady growth in both the number of trips and cargo volume reflects the reliability and efficiency of rail transportation as a vital component of international logistics networks.

MENAFN14042024000045015839ID1108092454