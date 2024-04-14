Gujarat Congress Alleges Ambaji Temple Management Of ‘Misconduct’ And ‘Favouritism’

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 14 (IANS) Gujarat Congress on Sunday accused Ambaji Temple Manager Pravin Goswami of 'favouritism' and 'misconduct' over allegedly allowing acquaintances to bypass queues for darshan while sidelining thousands of other devotees who wait patiently in line.

“These practices have not only caused discontent among devotees but also raised questions about the governance of religious sites,” Congress Spokesperson Hemang Raval said.

He said that in one incident, a video surfaced showing Goswami permitting a woman in jeans, traditionally considered inappropriate attire for the sanctum, to enter while covered with a chunri, a move that contradicted the temple's own decorum rules.

“Despite the public outcry that followed, no disciplinary action was taken against him,” he said.

He said that Goswami has faced multiple complaints regarding his treatment of Brahmins visiting for pooja rituals.

“Accusations detail him using derogatory language, adding to a growing perception of administrative failure within the temple's management,” he added.

He said that earlier the locals also lodged complaints with the Collector of Banaskantha regarding the favouritism allegations which have been overlooked due to political protections of the BJP government.

“Congress has written to the Collector of Banaskantha urging an impartial investigation into these complaints and appropriate action against those found guilty of violating the sanctity of Ambaji Temple,” Hemang Raval said.