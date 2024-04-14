Azerbaijan's 3X3 Basketball Team Has Qualified For Paris-2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's 3x3 women's basketball team has achieved a historicsuccess, Azernews citing İdman .
Azerbaijani team won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer OlympicGames in the Olympic Qualification Tournament organized in HongKong.
Earlier today, Azerbaijani team met Hungary in the semi-finals team consisting of Tiffani Hayes, AlexandraMollenhauer, Dina Ulyanova and Mercedes Walker, who took the 2ndplace in Group B, defeated their opponent with a score of 21:19 onthe way to the finals.
Azerbaijani basketball players faced the Polish team in thefinal. Although the main time of the game ended with a score of16:16, Azerbaijani team won in extra time with a score of 18:17 andqualified for the Paris Olympics.
With this, both basketball players and team sports will berepresented for the first time at the Azerbaijan Games.
It should be noted that our team defeated Chile 17:14, Mongolia13:12 in the group, and lost to the Netherlands - 11:15.
Basketball 3x3
Olympic Qualifying Tournament
Semifinal
Hungary - Azerbaijan - 19:21
Netherlands - Poland - 12:20
The final
Azerbaijan - Poland - 18:17 (OT)
