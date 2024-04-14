Situation With Medicines Critical In Frontline Territory Of Luhansk Region - Lysohor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation with medicines is critical in the frontline area of the Luhansk region.

Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"There is a critical situation with medicines in the Luhansk region's frontline area that has been occupied since 2022. The population searches for medicines through announcements posted in neighborhoods,” he said.

According to Lysohor, the Russians have not organized a centralized delivery of medicines.

He also said that the invaders are canceling benefits for those World War II veterans who do not have a corresponding Russian-type certificate. They are issued only if they have a Russian passport and only upon personal application.

As reported by Ukrinform, the invaders are exporting grain, coal, timber and scrap metal from the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.