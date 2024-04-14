Israel boots senior officers due to drone attacks

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released a rare confession of guilt, launching two senior officers as well as rebuking many others for “errors in decision-making” that caused the killing of seven humanitarian assistance employees in a drone assault previously this week in Gaza.



A group fire support commander as well as a brigade head of team were discharged over Monday’s occurrence, as well as three higher-level officers were reproached, the IDF stated on Friday in a declaration. Between those called out was the president of Israel’s Southern Command, who bore “overall responsibility.” An internal probe of the drone attacks on a convoy of global assistance employees detected that it “should not have occurred,” the IDF stated. “The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the standard operating procedures.”



Investigators decided that the officers included thought they were aiming at Hamas terrorists following mistaking three World Central Kitchen (WCK) automobiles also falsely final that one of the travelers had an arm hung over his shoulder. “We express our deep sorrow for the loss and send our condolences to the families and the WCK organization,” the IDF stated.



Close to 200 assistance employees have allegedly been murdered in Gaza as well as the West Bank since Israel’s conflict against Hamas started in October. Those who perished in Monday’s drone assault involved three United Kingdom citizens, one Palestinian, a United States-Canadian dual national, an Australian, as well as a Polish assistance employee.

