Ukraine begins construction of US-designed reactors amid energy security concerns

(MENAFN) In response to devastating attacks on its electricity grid by Russia, Ukraine has commenced construction work on two reactors at a nuclear energy facility in the western region of the country. At the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant, workers marked the milestone by laying the foundation stone for the reactors, which are set to utilize American technology and fuel sourced from the United States. The site was adorned with Ukrainian and American flags, symbolizing the collaboration between the two nations in bolstering Ukraine's energy infrastructure.



The project, initiated by the Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energotom, was shrouded in secrecy until Saturday due to security concerns associated with ongoing Russian aggression. With Ukraine aiming to enhance its energy security and reduce reliance on Russian nuclear technology, the construction of these reactors represents a strategic step towards achieving these objectives.



The ceremonial event at the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant attracted key dignitaries, including Petro Cutin, the head of Energoatom, German Galushchenko, the Ukrainian Energy Minister, Bridget Brink, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, and Patrick Fragman, the CEO of Westinghouse Nuclear Energy. Their presence underscored the significance of the project and the collaborative efforts between Ukraine and the United States in advancing nuclear energy capabilities in the region.



The construction of American-designed reactors signifies a significant milestone in Ukraine's efforts to fortify its energy infrastructure and reduce vulnerability to external disruptions. As geopolitical tensions persist, initiatives such as these play a crucial role in safeguarding Ukraine's energy independence and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges.

