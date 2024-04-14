Domestic dispute over local politics escalated into physical altercation in Poland

(MENAFN) In a bizarre incident in Poland, a domestic dispute over local politics escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in one individual being taken into police custody for assault. According to reports from the PAP news agency, the altercation occurred between a couple in Bartoszyce, a city in northern Poland, following a heated disagreement over a local election.



The 44-year-old woman, who was reportedly cooking at the time, resorted to using a bone from the soup as an improvised weapon, striking her partner on the head. The man sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized, where he received stitches for his wound.



Both parties involved in the altercation confirmed the sequence of events to the police.



However, authorities have yet to inspect the scene of the incident and retrieve the weapon used in the assault.



Local law enforcement officials noted that alcohol played a significant role in fueling the dispute, as both individuals had been consuming alcohol prior to the altercation. The spokesman further remarked that the disagreement was centered around a local election runoff, indicating that emotions were heightened due to political differences.



The woman, who has a previous criminal record, could face serious legal consequences if convicted of assault, potentially resulting in a lengthy prison sentence. Currently in police custody, she is described as "sobering up" pending further investigation into the incident.



This unusual case highlights the volatile nature of political disagreements, particularly when exacerbated by alcohol consumption, and underscores the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

