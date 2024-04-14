Kamal Haasan’S Senapathy Gets Resurrected In New Poster For Shankar's ‘Indian 2’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is returning as Senapathy after 28 years in a new India with his upcoming film 'Indian 2'.

A new poster of the film was unveiled on Sunday on the occasion of the Tamil New Year, Puthandu.

It features the veteran actor in dual roles.

While his Indian avatar occupies the foreground in the frame, the Senapathy avatar stands behind the Indian in the poster. Kamal Haasan's Indian can be seen donning the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) uniform as the character draws heavily from Indian freedom struggle hero Subhas Chandra Bose.

The poster is titled 'Senapathy Resurrects' with a red alert issued. The poster also has several Indian flags unfurling as Kamal's two avatars stare directly into the audience's soul.

'Indian 2' also stars S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, and Ashwini Thangaraj.

Directed by Shankar, 'Indian 2' marks his return to the realm of vigilante action films.

His previous venture in the genre was 'Anniyan', starring Vikram in the titular role. Regarded as one of the biggest films in Shankar's filmography, it has garnered a loyal fanbase in North India as well, owing to its Hindi dubbed version titled 'Aparichit'.