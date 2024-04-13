Update: Iran Launches Drone Attack On Israel

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Iran launched a drone attack on Israel on Saturday, Israeli media reported. Dozens of drones are reportedly en route to Israeli airspace within hours.

This strike follows an Israeli airstrike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, earlier this month, which killed several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Iran vowed retaliation, and this drone attack is seen as a direct response.



Iran has confirmed the launch of drones and announced the imminent launch of missile attack on Israel, Iranian Fars news agency said.

According to Tasnim news agency, the IRGC's large-scale missile and unmanned operations against targets in Israel began a few minutes ago.

The Israeli military is on high alert, closely monitoring the situation. The Israeli Air Force is prepared to intercept the drones, with ground forces also on standby for potential attacks.

Earlier on Saturday, tensions further flared when Iranian commandos seized an Israeli-affiliated container ship near the Strait of Hormuz. They rappelled from a helicopter onto the vessel, the latest escalation in the long-running conflict between the two nations.

This seizure follows the Israeli strike in Syria and comes amid heightened regional tensions. The recent war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has reignited decades-old animosity, and any further attacks risk spiralling into a wider regional conflict.

Iranian state media identified the seized ship as the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries, associated with London-based Zodiac Maritime. The attack was reportedly carried out by a special forces unit of the IRGC's navy.

For nearly two weeks, speculation has mounted about a potential Iranian response, fueled by U.S. intelligence reports indicating preparations for attacks on Israel by Iran or its proxies.