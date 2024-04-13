Iran Warns Countries Against Allowing Israeli Attacks Via Airspace Or Territory

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani warned that Tehran will firmly respond to any country that "opens its airspace or territory for attacks on Iran by Israel", Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.

Lebanon announces temporary closure of its airspace

Lebanon announced the temporary closure of its airspace, Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV said late on Saturday, amidst threats of an Iranian attack on Israel.