Yemen's Houthis Launch Drones At Israel In Coordination With Iran: Security Agency

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Yemen's Houthis launched multiple drones at Israel in coordination with Iran, security firm Ambrey said late Saturday, adding that the projectiles were likely timed to reach Israel simultaneously.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS) were reportedly launched by the Houthis toward Israel. The UAVs were launched in coordination with Iran," the company said. "Israeli ports are assessed to be potential targets", it added, and warned of "collateral damage" to shipping.

