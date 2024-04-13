Iranian Mission To UN: Our Military Response To Israeli Occupation Complete

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 13 (KUNA) -- The Iranian mission to the United Nations said on Saturday that the matter can be considered completed regarding an Iranian military retaliation response to the Israeli occupation.

The Iranian official news agency (IRNA) quoted the Iranian mission as saying, "the Iranian military action came within the framework of legitimate defense in response to the Israeli occupation targeting of Iranian diplomats in Damascus, and the issue can be considered closed."

The Iranian mission warned Tel Aviv against making any "further mistake," saying that Iran's response would certainly be "more forceful."

It also called on the United States to "stay away from this conflict between Iran and the Israeli occupation." (end)

mw







