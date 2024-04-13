Baisakhi Celebrated With Fervor

The occasion marks the harvest festival in the region and holds significant cultural importance for the Sikh community.

Sikhs were seen dressed in the traditional attire, with women adorned in colourful suits, and men in kurta-pajamas, adding a splash of colour to the festivities.

“It's a day of joy and celebration for us. Baisakhi brings people together, irrespective of their religion or background,” said Ramesh, a local resident.

Likewise, the main attraction of the celebration was the Gurdwaras, where devotees offered prayers and participated in devotional songs.

“It's heartwarming to see people coming together to celebrate Baisakhi. The spirit of unity and brotherhood is what makes this festival special,” another Sikh brother said.

Pertinently, the festival not only marks the beginning of the harvesting season but also symbolizes the spirit of gratitude and togetherness among the people of Kashmir.

LG Pays Obeisance at Gurudwara Sahib Abtal

On the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Sahib Abtal, Ramgarh, Samba. He prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of all.

In his address, the Lt Governor extended his heartiest greetings to the people and recalled the vision of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji for a just and inclusive society.

“I bow to the venerable Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji. Guruji's message of selfless service, truthfulness, sacrifice, equality and universal love is an abiding source of inspiration for all of us.

On this day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib, the tenth Guru, formalized the concept of Saint-Soldier by introducing the Amrit ceremony and transformed the Sikhs into a family of Saints-Soldiers, known as the Khalsa Panth,” the Lt Governor said.

He said a collective name given to the first five Khalsa is Panj Pyare. The Panj Pyare who were baptized by Guru Gobind Singh Ji were -Bhai Daya Singh, Bhai Dharam Singh, Bhai Himmat Singh, Bhai Mohkam Singh, and Bhai Sahib Singh.

The Lt Governor called upon the youth to follow the ideals that Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Ji espoused throughout his life and strive relentlessly toward the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. On this Baisakhi, let us resolve to tread the path shown by Guru Gobind Singh Sahib, he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor paid tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He said, the courage and supreme sacrifice of our martyrs will continue to inspire us to build India of their dreams.

He also lauded the invaluable contribution of the farming community in nation-building.

S. Ajit Singh, Chairman, Sikh Coordination Committee J&K; S. Amarjeet Singh, President Gurudwara Sahib Abtal; senior officials of Police and Civil Administration, religious heads, prominent citizens, community elders and people from all walks of life were present on the occasion and paid their obeisance at the Gurudwara Sahib.

