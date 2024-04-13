Gurugram: 2 Held For Opening Fire At Man

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 14 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested here for allegedly shooting in the leg of a man over a minor altercation on the intervening night of April 5 and 6, the police said on Saturday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sandeep and Prem.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that they had visited a club located on MG Road here, and there, they had an altercation with a man named Mohit.

Thereafter, when they came out of the club, words were again exchanged between them and Mohit.

Mohit threw a brick at Sandeep, and later he shot Mohit in the leg and rode away from the spot, the police said.

According to the police, Mohit hails from Rajasthan's Suratgarh. He came to Gurugram to meet his brother and visited a club at the mall with two of his friends on April 5 but got engaged in a drunken altercation with a man at the club's gate while leaving.

Mohit was taken to a hospital by his friends.

Based on the victim's statement, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act, the police said.