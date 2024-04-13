Russian Troops Shelling Donetsk Region, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces dropped a bomb on a multi-storey building in the village of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region. At least one woman was injured, and three people may be trapped under the rubble.



The enemy also fired at Netailove, Novoselydivka, and Krasnohorivka. Three people were killed and one wounded.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"The center of the region is under heavy shelling, there are civilian casualties. Russians dropped a KAB-500 on Ocheretyne, hitting a 5-storey building. We know about one wounded person. People may be trapped under the rubble, but the search operation is currently impossible due to the security situation," the statement said.

According to him, the village of Netaylove also came under attack - the enemy killed two people there.

A resident of Novoselydivka was killed in the Kurakhove community. One person was injured in Krasnohorivka of the Marinka community.

"These terrible attacks are yet another proof of the enemy's cruelty and insidiousness. Russians are trying to level the Donetsk region to the ground. It is dangerous to stay here," added the regional governor.

He urged local residents to evacuate from dangerous areas as soon as possible.

As Ukrinform reported, today Russian troops dropped munitions from a drone in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, wounding an ambulance driver.



























