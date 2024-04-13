Ukrainian Border Guards Capture Three Russian Soldiers On Novopavlivka Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service have captured three Russian soldiers during an enemy assault near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

The border agency announced this on Facebook and published a video with the captives, Ukrinform reports.

The captives are fighters with Russia's 10th tank regiment, including a rifleman and two privates of the radiological, chemical and biological defense unit. They were supposed to mask the invaders' armored assault group with a smoke screen.

Ukrinform reported earlier that in the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continued to hold off Russian troops near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. On April 12, the enemy made 29 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.

