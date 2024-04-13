Paid Rs 50 Cr To AAP Leader Kailash Gahlot For RS Seat: Sukesh Chandrashekhar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Saturday claimed that he paid Rs 50 crore to the AAP leader Kailash Gahlot for securing a Rajya Sabha seat.

“I paid Rs 50 crore to the AAP leader Kailash Gahlot at his farmhouse on the instructions of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to secure a Rajya Sabha seat,” Sukesh said.

He said that he would expose the AAP leadership and would also make public the alleged WhatsApp chat he had with the AAP leaders about the payments.

Sukesh is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail. He is a prime accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

Addressing his three-page statement to Kejriwal, jailed AAP leader Satyender Jain and Gahlot, Sukesh again alleged them of misusing the power for transferring and posting Prison Officials of their choice.

“One such example is the posting of Dhananjay Rawat, Superintendent of Jail No. 13, Mandoli, where I am lodged,” he said.

He has claimed Rawat of being AAP's close associate.“He is an AAP syndicate member, who extorted protection money of Rs 1.5 crore from me on behalf of Satyender Jain and Ex-DG, Sandeep Goel,” he said.

“For the last 3 days, Kejriwal ji, your syndicate member and Jail Minister, Kailash Gehlot has been pressuring me through jail authorities, saying I should immediately stop giving statements against you and him but unfortunately, I will not stop anything,” Sukesh alleged.

He said that in the coming days, he would release the“trailer” of WhatsApp chats between him, Gahlot, Kejriwal, Jain and the jail officials.

“Lastly, Kejriwal ji, keep three more slots ready at Tihar Club, Platinum Membership ready as your other three more friends will be joining and we shall meet soon, during the confrontation of evidence during the investigation,” Sukesh said.

He said that Kejriwal is making people fool by the news of losing weight and falling sick.

“Everyone should know that he is luxuriously enjoying his salads and palak paneer,” he said.