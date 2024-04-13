Amit Shah's Kanniyakumari Roadshow Received With Huge Public Participation

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow at Kanniyakumari, the southern most tip of India's mainland, in Tamil Nadu, was received with massive public participation, with thousands of BJP cadres, supporters and general public attending the rally.

The roadshow was from Mettukadai junction in Thuckalay to the old bus stand Kanniyakumari. The BJP candidate for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan was also with Shah during the roadshow.

Amit Shah, in his brief speech from the specially designed vehicle, called upon people of Kanniyakumari to elect Pon Radhakrishnan in the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The Union Minister and senior BJP leader said that across Tamil Nadu, BJP candidates were received with enthusiasm by people. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last ten years of rule has been accepted by the people of the state.

He also lashed out at the corrupt and dynastic regime of DMK and called upon people to teach the party a lesson. The Union Home Minister said that the BJP's message of 'Ab ki Bar, Char Sau Par' is accepted across Tamil Nadu and also asked the people of the constituency to elect Pon Radhakrishnan to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, he called upon the people to elect BJP's Vilavancode Assembly byelection candidate, V. S. Nandini. Vilvancode byelection is necessitated after sitting MLA and Congress leader, Vijayvardhini resigned from the party and joined BJP.

Amit Shah was received by the party cadres and supporters with flower petals and sloganeering of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' through out the 2.5 km stretch.