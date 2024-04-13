Yermak Discusses Rehabilitation With Former Pows

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with former prisoners of war and relatives of Ukrainians currently held in Russian captivity to discuss the issues of rehabilitation.

According to the President's Office , Yermak informed the meeting participants about Volodymyr Zelensky's intention to hold the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"Of course, this forum will be held without Russia, but nevertheless, the support of a hundred countries will put strong pressure on Russia. One of the main goals is to reach an agreement on an all-for-all exchange. I think that this will be a serious impetus for us to get to that point. Because, again, this is very important to us. We will not stop until we get all our people back," said Yermak.

They also discussed the challenges faced by the soldiers in captivity. Special attention was paid to post-release rehabilitation.



The participants also discussed the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. The Head of the Presidential Office noted that Ukraine is doing everything possible to bring them home: the issue is raised at every international meeting of the President, representatives of his Office and government officials.

As reported by Ukrinform,

Ukrainian Parliament's Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets called on the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (SPT) and the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) to visit all places of detention where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians are being held in order to prevent torture.