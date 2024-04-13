(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

As mysterious questions are revealed about the terror attack atthe Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which resulted in numerouscasualties, the hidden aspects of the incident are clarified to the Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council,Dmitry Medvedev, France and Macron are behind the terrorist attackin Moscow.

As Dimitri Medvedev emphasized, the relevant structures ofRussia have more accurate information about the terrorist incidentand investigations are ongoing. It was no coincidence that theFrench special services committed this terror in the Crocus concerthall owned by businessmen of Azerbaijani origin. This was to harmthe relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and to create discordon religious and ethnic grounds in Russia.







France's connection with terrorist organizations isa proven fact

There is nothing surprising here. It is a proven fact thatFrench President Emmanuel Macron, who continues the policy ofneo-colonialism based on human death in the 21st century, has tieswith international terrorism. The facts related to the cement plantbelonging to the French company Lafarge and operating in Syria andits connections with ISIS and its financing have been confirmed, Turkish intelligence destroyed this cement factory, whichprovides services to terrorism. The main indicator of France'ssupport for Armenian terrorism and being one of the main foci ofASALA is that France prepared a legion of Garabagh Armenians andsent them to the Ukrainian front.

The physical destruction of politicians who do not obey the willof France is also confirmation of Macron's support for terrorism is also clear from the comments of Russian experts aboutterrorism in Moscow that the main goal is to create tension betweenAzerbaijan and Russia. Although the perpetrators of the terroristattack, in which hundreds of people lost their lives and wereinjured, have been detained, although who ordered it is still amatter of debate. Investigations by Russian special servicesrevealed some traces of the attack on Crocus. The traces extend toFrance, the supporter of Armenia and the arming of the occupier,Macron, who supports terrorism at the state level...

On the other hand, the fact that the center where the incidenttook place belongs to Azerbaijanis also increases the possibilitythat France is involved in this case. Macron, who continues hishostile position against Azerbaijan in various directions, wants toofficially express his hostile position to Moscow and Azerbaijan, who expressed his helplessness in the face of the politicaland economic power of Azerbaijan, which failed the policy of theElysee Palace in the South Caucasus, clearly understood that thedirty deeds of Macron will not bring any results, the goal ofMacron is to increase the tension in the South Caucasus and prepareArmenia for a new war. Macron, who is one of the main organizers ofthe Brussels meeting organized between the USA-EU-Armenia, whotargets Azerbaijan and plays even the ugliest games to increasetension in the region, aimed at disrupting Azerbaijan-Russiarelations, will not be successful. The discovery of the network ofagencies formed by the official Paris, one of the main supportersof ISIS, in different countries by the security organization ofAzerbaijan, and the discovery of the inner face of Macron'sgovernment creates the effect of a Monsieur Jordan explosion in theofficial Paris.







Considering all these facts and the fact that ISIS claimedresponsibility for the Crocus attack, it is clear how realisticMedvedev's views are. Macron's true face becomes clear by recallingthe terrorist acts and genocides carried out by France at the statelevel in Africa. The true face of Macron, who wants to repeat theAfrican policy with the South Caucasus, will become clear in awider sense after the investigations.