Egypt Bolsters Airlift Capabilities With Acquisition Of C-130J-30 Super Hercules Aircraft

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian have announced the of two C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters from Lockheed Martin, marking a significant expansion of the country's airlift capabilities.

This came on the sidelines of the Egypt International Airshow in Alamein airport, which took place from 3 to 5 September.

The delivery, part of a Foreign Military Sale agreement with the US Air Force, will make Egypt the 23rd nation globally to operate the advanced aircraft.

The C-130J-30 Super Hercules, considered the world's most advanced tactical airlifter, will bolster the Egyptian Air Force's existing fleet of C-130Hs, which have been instrumental in supporting national, regional, and global missions.

The Egyptian Air Force operates one of the largest fleets of C-130Hs in the world, with a notable presence in the Middle East and North Africa, playing a crucial role in military, humanitarian, peacekeeping, and disaster relief operations.

“Egypt is a premier C-130 operator,” said Rod McLean, Vice President and General Manager of Air Mobility and Maritime Missions at Lockheed Martin.

“The Egyptian Air Force relies heavily on its large Hercules fleet to support demanding missions. We are proud to welcome Egypt to the global C-130J-30 Super Hercules fleet, which reflects the long-standing partnership between our countries and Lockheed Martin. With these new C-130J-30s, Egypt's tactical airlift capabilities will enjoy unmatched capabilities and a consistent increase in power to better serve Egypt, North Africa, and the world.”

Egypt first acquired six C-130Hs in June 1976 through a Foreign Military Sale agreement, with subsequent deliveries continuing until 1990.

The new C-130J aircraft will enhance Egypt's ability to transport supplies, equipment, and personnel, further strengthening its capabilities in security and humanitarian operations. The aircraft is expected to be utilised in a range of missions, including security and humanitarian aid, maritime patrols, and search and rescue.

The Super Hercules aircraft is renowned for its continuous evolution and innovation, setting the standard for tactical airlift missions. It offers numerous advantages not found in any other medium-sized tactical airlifter currently in production or operation.

These advantages include proven operational readiness, increased reliability, superior capabilities in tactical airlift and combat airdrop, certification from 20 airworthiness authorities, and enhanced survivability.

The C-130J also provides unparalleled interoperability with NATO forces and global air forces, strong industrial partnerships, and lower life cycle costs. Its fuel efficiency contributes to a reduced carbon footprint compared to other medium-sized jet airlifters.