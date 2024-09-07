Investment Minister leads Egyptian delegation at Arab Economic, Social Council

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hassan El-Khatib, of Investment and Foreign Trade, led the Egyptian delegation during the 114th session of the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League, chaired by the UAE. The meetings, held at the Arab League headquarters, were attended by delegations from member states and specialized Arab organizations.

The sessions included discussions by the Social and Economic Committees at the expert and technical levels, followed by senior officials' meetings. These gatherings approved agreed-upon agenda items and continued discussions on unresolved issues. Draft resolutions from the preparatory meetings were also adopted, with participation from Egypt's Agreements and Foreign Trade Sector, the country's official point of contact in the council, aimed at enhancing economic and social integration.









In his address, Minister El-Khatib emphasized the importance of adopting new visions for Arab joint work to achieve the goals of Arab summits. He stressed that a fresh approach to Arab cooperation is essential for developing mechanisms for joint developmental work and elevating the region's global standing, particularly in light of the challenges facing Arab countries.

El-Khatib also highlighted the significance of the economic and social developmental agenda discussed during the preparatory meetings, particularly regarding the upcoming Arab summit in Iraq. He pointed out the important social issues addressed during the council meeting, including support for the social conditions in Palestine, the role of social support in ensuring fairness, access to education and adult learning, the green future, and a proposal from Egypt to establish the“Arab Medicine Agency” (WAD), to be headquartered in Egypt. Additional topics included youth, the elderly, the promotion of the Arabic language, the Arab Reading Challenge, and cooperation in social and developmental fields based on resolutions from specialized Arab ministerial councils.

On the economic front, Minister El-Khatib discussed topics such as support for the Palestinian economy, developments in the Arab Free Trade Zone, the establishment of the Arab Customs Union, and the need to finalize the Arab Investment Agreement. He emphasized the importance of enhancing the performance of specialized Arab organizations to fulfil their roles, stressing the need for Arab food security and sustainability. The council welcomed various initiatives in different economic and social fields that benefit member states.

On the sidelines of the meeting, El-Khatib held a bilateral meeting with Lebanon's Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam. They discussed ways to enhance economic and trade relations between Egypt and Lebanon, followed up on bilateral trade and investment developments, and coordinated on mutual areas of interest. Additionally, they explored ways to increase exports globally by utilizing free trade agreements to which both Egypt and Lebanon are signatories.