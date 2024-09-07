Egypt, Nigeria Sign Key Agreements At EIAS 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Nigeria have taken steps to strengthen their cooperation in the and defence sectors, with the signing of key agreements during the Egypt International Airshow (EIAS 2024).

One of the main agreements involved dispatching an Egyptian Air Force delegation to Nigeria to assess the Alpha Jet advanced trainer and light attack aircraft. The visit is intended to evaluate the potential for a comprehensive refurbishment of the aircraft in collaboration with Nigerian Air Force engineers.

This agreement follows the recent certification of the Egyptian Engine Company, a subsidiary of the Arab Organization for Industrialization, by the French Safran Group.

This makes it the only facility outside France authorised to undertake all maintenance and overhaul work on the LARZAC engine used in the Alpha Jet aircraft.

The Egyptian Air Force delegation will also explore the possibility of conducting tactical training for Nigerian Air Force pilots to enhance their capabilities. According to the Nigerian Ministry of Defence, Nigeria has benefited from joint training programs with Egypt in the past, with the Egyptian Air Force training around 50 Nigerian pilots.

Further strengthening the ties between the two countries, the Nigerian Air Force Commander signed a memorandum of understanding with an Egyptian company specialising in aviation industries, solutions, and related systems, to manufacture simulator systems for all types of aircraft currently in service with the Nigerian Air Force. The agreement also includes plans for technology transfer to Nigeria for the production of aircraft simulator systems in the future.

The agreements were reached following discussions between the Chief of Staff of the Nigerian Air Force and Lieutenant General Mahmoud Fouad Abdeljawad, the Egyptian Air Force Commander, to explore enhanced collaboration, particularly in research and development (R&D) and pilot training.