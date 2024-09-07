161,188 Children Vaccinated Against Polio In Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza said that 161,188 children were vaccinated against polio on the first day of the second phase of the emergency campaign in the southern governorates of the Strip.





The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the forces committed two massacres against civilians in the Strip within 24 hours, killing 17 civilians and wounding 56 others, noting that thousands of other are still under the rubble, without an ambulance and civil defence crews being able to reach them.





As the war on Gaza enters its 337th day, the ministry announced that the toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 40,939 dead and 94,616 injured since 7 October.





On Friday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), broadcast a video showing a dead Israeli detainee in Gaza, which was filmed before his death, in which he launched an attack on the Israeli government and the occupation army, accusing them of failing to protect the detainees on October 7, and calling on Israelis to demonstrate and take to the streets to secure their return.





The detainee, Almog Sarousi, first identified himself, indicating that he was 27 years old and had been captured with his wife and friends from a Re'im party, before speaking about the conditions of captivity, saying:“There is no food, no water, no electricity,” confirming that he and his fellow detainees were the intended targets of the Israeli attacks.





At the Financial Times conference in London, CIA Director Bill Burns stated that the United States is collaborating with Egypt and Qatar on a fresh, more comprehensive plan for a truce and hostage situation in Gaza, which it hopes to deliver to Israel and Hamas soon.





“At the end of the day, it's a matter of political will and whether leaderships on both sides are willing to recognize that enough is enough and that it is time to take tough decisions and make compromises,” according to Burns, even though the mediators work hard to come up with innovative solutions.“In every negotiation, the final 10% is the most challenging,” he stated, adding that 90% of the deal's articles are agreed upon.