Kuwait Hosts IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV Tues.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- The 2024 World Ice Hockey Championship Division IV will be held in Kuwait next Tuesday with the participation of four teams from Mongolia, Indonesia, Malaysia and host Kuwait.

The tournament would last for four days at the Kuwait Winter Games Club's ice skating rink in Bayan area.

Head of the Winter Games Club Fuhaid Al-Ajmi revealed that the tournament would be held under the umbrella of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), indicating that winners would progress to Division III.

He affirmed that the venue of the tournament was ready, indicating Mongolia will be pitted against Indonesia in their first match, while Kuwait would play against Malaysia.

The championship would be broadcasted on Kuwait television, he revealed, hoping that the event would be a success. (end)

