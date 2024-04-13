American Tourist Dies In Sonamarg

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A tourist from USA died at Sonamarg area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal District on Saturday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a foreign tourist
namely Lana Marie (61) wife of Geoff Charles resident of United States of America felt ill at hotel Willage Walk Sonamarg.
He said that Lana was
shifted to PHC Sonamarg for treatment in a critical condition, where the doctors declared her brought dead.
He added that dead body is lying at PHC Sonamarg for medico legal formalities while further proceedings have been taken up.
Meanwhile, a tourist hailing from Gujarat died due to cardiac arrest at Pahalgam in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Reports said that a 63-year-old woman identified as Vangikar Anagha, wife of Mahesh, a resident of Gujarat, was staying in a hotel in Pahalgam. This morning, she felt unconscious and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.
An officialsaid that a case in this regard has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.
