Kristalina Georgieva Secures Second Term As IMF Managing Director

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ahlam Ghajjou |The Peninsula

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved on Friday, April 12, 2024, the continuation of Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva in her position as Managing Director of the Fund for a second term of five years, starting October 1, 2024.

In a statement released by the IMF, it was mentioned that its Board of Directors praised Georgieva's policy during her tenure, where she successfully navigated through a series of major global shocks, confirming the endorsement of European Union finance ministers last month for her to serve a second term as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

Georgieva, a Bulgarian national, has held the position of IMF Managing Director since 2019. Prior to this role, she served as Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank from January 2017. She also served as the Interim President for the World Bank Group from February 1, 2019, to April 8, 2019.

Before her tenure at the World Bank, she held key positions at the European Commission, including Commissioner for International Cooperation, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Response, and Vice President for Budget and Human Resources. Georgieva earned her Ph.D. in Economic Science and her M.A. in Political Economy and Sociology from the University of National and World Economy in Bulgaria, where she also taught from 1977 to 1991.