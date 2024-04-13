Settlers Injure Palestinians In Ramallah-PRCS

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Apr.13 (Petra) - Five Palestinian citizens were injured Saturday morning in a new attack by extremist Jewish settlers on the village of Abu Falah, northeast of the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank, Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported.In a statement, the PRCS noted its crews dealt with 5 injuries to citizens, who were beaten by extremist settlers and 2 cases were transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.Additionally, a number of Palestinians sustained various injuries due to attacks on Palestinian citizens in different villages, north, west, and east of Ramallah governorate under tight protection from Israeli occupation army.The 25-year old Palestinian, Jihad Afif Abu Alia, was also killed and 25 others were injured by live bullets in a massive attack by armed Jewish settlers on the town of Al-Mughayir, northeast of Ramallah.The attack came under pretext of the disappearance of an Israeli settler near the town, who was kidnapped by Palestinians in the area and his fate is not yet known, according to Israeli media.