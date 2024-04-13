Jordanian Muhannad Hadi Appointed Deputy UN Special Coordinator For Middle East Peace Process

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Apr. 13 (Petra) - Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, announced appointment of Jordanian Muhannad Hadi as UN Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestinian Territory and Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, succeeding James Eugene McGoldrick of Ireland.According to a UN statement on Saturday, Hadi has more than 30 years of international experience in humanitarian affairs and development work, most recently as regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syrian crisis.Hadi served as WFP Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe, WFP Regional Emergency Coordinator for the Syrian Crisis, and WFP Representative/Country Director in Syria.In 1990, Hadi began his career with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and has since worked with the World Food Program in Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Indonesia, Lebanon, Italy, Jordan, Egypt and Syria.