Ukraine, Bulgaria To Co-Host Second Black Sea Security Conference In Sofia On Apr 15

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Bulgaria will co-host the Second Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimea Platform in Sofia on April 15.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service , the co-organizers of the conference are the two countries' foreign and defense ministries in partnership with Ukraine's Center for Defense Strategies.

Delegations from 42 countries and eight international organizations are expected to take part in the conference.

"Conference participants will analyze the impact of Russian aggression on the security situation in the Black Sea-Azov region and beyond and discuss strategies for responding to existing threats and the future of regional security. The implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula will also be a key topic of discussion," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

The Crimea Platform's First Black Sea Security Conference took place in Bucharest on April 12-13, 2023.