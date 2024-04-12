Ukraine, Montenegro Agree On 'Transport Visa-Free Regime' For Freight Operations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From June 1, 2024, Ukraine and Montenegro are launching a 'transport visa-free regime'. The two countries are also working to develop bus services.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine's Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry and Montenegro's Transportation and Maritime Affairs Ministry have agreed to liberalize all freight transport operations between the two

countries from June 1, 2024,” the report states.

In addition to freight traffic, the team of the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry is working to develop scheduled and non-scheduled bus services between Ukraine and Montenegro.

According to Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach, the first regular bus services between Kyiv and Budva are expected to be launched in the near future.

As for non-scheduled trips, this year Ukraine has regular universal permits and permits for shuttle routes with a unique opportunity to replace a group of passengers by up to 10%.

During negotiations, the parties also discussed the possibility of non-parity passenger transportation by Ukrainian companies. In particular, they agreed that, in case of a refusal from a Montenegrin carrier to operate the route, the Ukrainian side can handle the route independently.