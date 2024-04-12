Three Injured As Russian Missile Hits Five-Story Apartment Building In Kostiantynivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy shelling of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, has injured at least three people.

That's according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the enemy struck a residential neighborhood in Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk district. A missile hit a five-story building. The balconies from the 2nd to 5th floor caught fire," the report said.

Rescuers extinguished the fire on an area of 150 square meters.

According to preliminary reports, the enemy strike wounded three people.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service