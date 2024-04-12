Poland's PM: Europe Is Rich Enough To Provide Ukraine With Ammunition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Europe is "rich enough" to buy weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this during a joint press conference in Warsaw with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Tusk, Europe is now looking for ammunition for Ukraine. And in this matter, the main problem is not money, but where to buy weapons.

"Europe is rich enough to help Ukraine and supply weapons and ammunition . The problem is that our defense industry is not adapted to this," Tusk stated.

At the same time, he added that there is no alternative to the way of thinking that the EU must become a significant political and military force to feel safe on the European continent.

"We will use our capabilities and influence to mobilize our partners in Europe and in Brussels to strengthen defense capabilities in Europe," Tusk stated.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during Mitsotakis' visit to Odesa. During the meeting, Zelensky expressed gratitude to Greece and its people for their consistent support of Ukraine. He also thanked the Prime Minister for his willingness to join the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and work together to attract more participants from the Global South.

Photo: PAP/Marcin Obara