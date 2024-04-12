Oman, Saudi Arabia To Join Startup20 In Rio

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The Startup20 , a global dialogue forum between people interested in the startup and technology ecosystem, will have their second meeting in Brazil next week, featuring representatives from 23 countries, including two Arab Gulf states. The Startup20 is affiliated to the G20 group of the world's largest economies, bringing forward demands from the sector to government of these nations.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from April 15 to 18 in Rio de Janeiro during the Web Summit Rio , according to information disclosed by the Brazilian Association of Startups (Abstartups ), which holds the Startup20 meeting. Web Summit Rio is one of the world's leading business and innovation event.

Delegations from Arab countries Oman and Saudi Arabia have confirmed their presence, as well as those from Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil itself, China, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay.

Talks will be held on topics such as public policy, governance, environmental, social and corporate governance, funding, venture capital partnerships, artificial intelligence regulation, and others. In the last day of the event, Abstartup will take interested people on visits to startups and similar initiatives.

