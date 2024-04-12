SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC) And Boom Fintech Inc. Announce Financing Plan With BD Bankers For IP & Equipment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



BD Bankers is working on financing up to $100 million in Intellectual Property (“IP”) and equipment lending intended to integrate advanced systems and fintech patents held by the company

The company will facilitate B2B financing for its merchants, supporting their advancement in B2B technology by utilizing IP lending financing The global supply chain finance market was valued at $6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach $13.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period

SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC)

and Boom Fintech Inc., a fully-owned subsidiary of Beneway Holdings Group, Ltd USA, recently announced a financing planning with BD Bankers to access credit of up to $100 million in Intellectual Property (“IP”) and equipment lending financing intended for the integration of advance systems and fintech patents held by Boom Fintech Inc. The new development brings substantial support for the company's global partner merchants and franchisees, bolstering supply chain integrations for suppliers and accelerating plans for an initial public offering of Beneway USA ( ).

Boom Fintech, Inc. (Taiwan), a majority-owned subsidiary of Beneway USA, possesses a robust IP portfolio with nine groundbreaking fintech patents. Specializing in integrating various payment systems, electronic invoice devices, mobile cash registers, POS system devices, enterprise resource planning, as well as big...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SUIC are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN