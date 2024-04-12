SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC) And Boom Fintech Inc. Announce Financing Plan With BD Bankers For IP & Equipment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
BD Bankers is working on financing up to $100 million in Intellectual Property (“IP”) and equipment lending intended to integrate advanced systems and fintech patents held by the company The company will facilitate B2B financing for its merchants, supporting their advancement in B2B technology by utilizing IP lending financing The global supply chain finance market was valued at $6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach $13.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period
SUIC Worldwide Holdings (OTC: SUIC)
and Boom Fintech Inc., a fully-owned subsidiary of Beneway Holdings Group, Ltd USA, recently announced a financing planning with BD Bankers to access credit of up to $100 million in Intellectual Property (“IP”) and equipment lending financing intended for the integration of advance systems and fintech patents held by Boom Fintech Inc. The new development brings substantial support for the company's global partner merchants and franchisees, bolstering supply chain integrations for suppliers and accelerating plans for an initial public offering of Beneway USA ( ).
Boom Fintech, Inc. (Taiwan), a majority-owned subsidiary of Beneway USA, possesses a robust IP portfolio with nine groundbreaking fintech patents. Specializing in integrating various payment systems, electronic invoice devices, mobile cash registers, POS system devices, enterprise resource planning, as well as big...
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to SUIC are available in the company's newsroom at
