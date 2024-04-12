President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings To People On Vaisakhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended greetings to people on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu.

President Murmu in a message said,“On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bahag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu, I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.”

The President said these festivals celebrated in various parts of India are vibrant expressions of our diverse cultural heritage.

“These festivals promote unity, harmony and brotherhood. All these festivals as symbols of social harmony, generate new energy and enthusiasm into our lives,” the President said.

The President added that through these festivals, 'we honour the hard work of our 'Annadata' farmers'.

“May these festivals bring prosperity and peace in everyone's life,” the President said.