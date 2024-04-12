FIA And Formula 1 Announces Calendar For 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The FIA and Formula 1 has announced the calendar for the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, with another 24-round season in store for fans, drivers and teams as the championship marks its 75th anniversary.

Kicking off with the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16, 2025, and concluding with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the weekend of December 5-7, 2025, the paddock will again visit five of the world's seven continents.

The holy month of Ramadan will be throughout March in 2025, and therefore the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will be held in April.

The traditional summer break remains in August, with three weekends off separating the pre-holiday Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring and the post-holiday Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

The full 2025 F1 calendar.

Changes made to the calendar in 2024 to create a better geographical flow of races have been carried over to 2025, with Japan in April following Australia and China, followed predominantly by the European races over the summer and the Americas during the Autumn, before Qatar and Abu Dhabi finish the season back-to-back.

Speaking about the calendar announcement, Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said:“2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it's that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar.

“Once again, we'll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide.

“We're grateful to the FIA, our promoters, host city partners, and all the related ASNs for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule and securing what promises to be another fantastic year for Formula 1.

“I would also like to pay tribute to our F1 teams and drivers, the heroes of our sport, and our fans around the world for continuing to follow Formula 1 with such incredible enthusiasm.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added:“The 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, approved by the World Motor Sport Council, is a further illustration of our collective mission of meeting sustainability objectives through the regionalisation of events.

“While our focus is on the overall stability of Formula 1, we also have a shared duty to the environment and to the health and well-being of travelling staff.

“Formula One Management, under the direction of Stefano Domenicali, have produced a calendar which strikes a good blend of traditional circuits and modern venues.

“We thank the host ASNs, the local organisers and the many thousands of FIA volunteers for their tireless efforts in making Formula 1 a truly global, mass audience spectacle as we prepare to celebrate the sport's 75th year.”